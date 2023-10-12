Work Wear Safety Unveils Remodel Of Garland Super Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Work Wear Safety is making large strides toward standardizing the appearance and layout of all it's superstores.

- Matthew HudsonGARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Work Wear Safety , the premier provider of high-quality workwear and safety gear, is thrilled to announce the grand expansion of its Garland store, showcasing an extensive remodel designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers. This remodel represents a significant step toward standardizing the appearance and layout of all Work Wear Safety stores throughout the DFW metroplex, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado and beyond. By implementing a uniform look and feel across all of its stores, the company aims to ensure that every customer receives the same level of remarkable experience and access to top-notch products, regardless of their location.The centerpiece of this remarkable transformation is the significant expansion in square footage at the Garland store. This expansion provides more space for customers to explore an even broader selection of footwear , safety gear, and accessories. Whether customers are in need of rugged work boots, durable safety apparel, or any other essential work-related gear, they find it in abundance at the newly remodeled store.In addition to the expanded space for merchandise, Work Wear Safety has introduced an innovative Wellness Center. This center is equipped with a state-of-the-art 3D foot scanner, which is designed to ensure that customers find the perfect fit for their insoles and footwear. Properly fitted footwear is essential for promoting comfort and safety on the job, and our 3D foot scanner technology takes the guesswork out of selecting the right size.The remodeled store also features a Safety Center, where customers can explore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products that cover everything from head to toe. From hard hats to safety vests, gloves to protective eyewear, and much more, the new Garland store has the highest quality safety gear available."At Work Wear Safety, we believe that providing a consistent and exceptional shopping experience is crucial in our journey to become a household name" said Matthew Hudson, CXO at Work Wear Safety. "Our Garland store remodel is a testament for our commitment to our customers. We want them to know that no matter which Work Wear Safety store they visit, they can expect the same high level of quality, service, and expertise.”Work Wear Safety invites customers and the local community to join in the all-day celebration of the newly remodeled Garland store on Thursday, October 26, 2023. So, bring family and friends to experience the Work Wear Safety difference!For more information about Work Wear Safety and its products, please visit our website at workwearsafety.

