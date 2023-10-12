Plano Group Health Insurance Announces Premium Financial Aid for Displaced Workers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plano Group Health Insurance

Plano Small Business Group Health Insurance

Group Health Insurance Plano

Plano health Insurance

Health Insurance Plano

Special Program in Plano to Help Workers Affected by Recent Job Losses

- Rick ThorntonPLANO, TEXAS, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Plano Group Health Insurance has extended a crucial lifeline to displaced workers and their families, particularly those impacted by recent industrial challenges. Due to the latest employment disturbances, a joint effort with local charitable organizations has been forged to offer financial aid to these workers. The primary goal is to guarantee that they and their families maintain essential health coverage amid these adversities.More information can be found at:Amidst closures and other industrial hurdles, Plano Small Business Group Health Insurance is stepping up to provide assistance in covering monthly health insurance premiums for a set duration. Through significant grant funding, workers can now access reimbursements for these premiums, substantially easing the financial strains these unsettling times have imposed on them and their families. This support encompasses not only the displaced workers but also their immediate family members, including spouses and dependents, and those affiliated with suppliers or small businesses affected by the broader industrial disruptions.For those affected, Group Health Insurance Plano offers insights into enrolling in COBRA, letting them retain their former job-based health insurance for a predetermined period. Alternatively, the Health Insurance Marketplace stands as another viable option with an impending enrollment deadline. It's paramount that these individuals act swiftly to safeguard their health coverage in these tumultuous times and seek assistance as needed in understanding their options.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.

Rick Thornton

Insurance4Dallas

+1 (214)501-6535

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Plano Group Health Insurance Announces Premium Financial Aid for Displaced Workers