EXERCISE EXPERT OFFERS CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Muscle System Specialist course is designed for certified fitness professionals to grow their practice and improve decision-making skills.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exercise Professional Education , founded by ACE-certified exercise expert Greg Mack, is proud to announce their upcoming“Muscle System Specialist” online course. This course is designed for certified fitness professionals and trainers looking to grow their exercise practice and deepen their understanding of muscle health methodologies.Key course highlights include:Comprehensive Curriculum: The Muscle System Specialist course covers everything from client relationships to advanced concepts in muscle function and decision making.Cutting-Edge Content: Developed by industry-leading experts, the course content is up-to-date with the latest research and practical insights.Hands-On Learning: Through interactive modules, fitness professionals will have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world situations.Continuing Education Credits: This course is Approved by the American Council on Exercise for 10.8 CEUs.Certified fitness professionals are invited to learn how they can be successful in the fitness space and give their clients the best service possible. Exercise Professional Education offers flexible payment options to increase the course's accessibility. The 108-hour online course will set fitness trainers up for success and allow them to reimagine exercise in their practices.About Exercise Professional Education: Exercise Professional Education provides educational materials incorporating over 27 years of education, knowledge and experience to certified fitness professionals across the industry. Exercise Professional Education's clients include personal trainers, chiropractors, physical therapists, and more.

