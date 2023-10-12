King: 'There Can Be No Security, No Peace, And No Stability Without A Just And Comprehensive Peace'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday

inaugurated the third ordinary session of the 19th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne.

In the speech, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering position on the Palestinian cause, according to a Royal Court statement.

“There can be no security, no peace, and no stability without a just and comprehensive peace, to which the only way can be through the two-state solution,” His Majesty said.

“Our compass will always point to Palestine, with Jerusalem in its heart, and we will never falter in defending its interests and just cause,” the King continued.

His Majesty said the dangerous escalation and acts of violence and aggression currently taking place in the Palestinian Territories are proof that the region will never be secure nor stable without achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The King stressed that this is the way for the Palestinian people to gain their independent and sovereign state on the June 4th, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and for the cycles of killing to end, warning that their ultimate victims are innocent civilians.

His Majesty added that Jordan will not abandon its role,“no matter the challenges”, in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Jordan, the King said, will remain on the side of its Arab brothers and sisters, exerting all efforts to stand with them.

His Majesty also highlighted the upcoming phase in Jordan's political life, noting that the current Parliament laid the cornerstone for a new era in the Kingdom's future after the amendments it endorsed to legislation governing partisan and parliamentary action.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, we have remained committed to the pledge, striving with our people to protect our democratic journey,” the King said, adding,“We will continue striving to maintain this trajectory, which started with the establishment of the state.”

As next year will witness new parliamentary elections, His Majesty said Jordan seeks to have platform-based parties become an integral part of the parliamentary system.

The King noted that the upcoming phase demands fresh blood to implement modernisation, urging all state institutions and those in leadership positions to support young people and women and empower them in the political arena.

“The future belongs to them,” His Majesty continued, stressing that“we have to make way for their progress. My promise to them is not to allow the stifling of their dreams of modernisation and development.”

Addressing all Jordanians, the King said:“Our country is great because of each one of you; do not allow anyone to undermine what you have achieved for Jordan, and do not give a chance to the hateful or the ignorant to question this. Let us all rise up to be worthy of Jordan's stature, its people, and its aspirations.”

His Majesty concluded by stressing the important role of the armed forces and security agencies in safeguarding Jordan's achievements and continued resilience.

Earlier, an official ceremony was held on the King's arrival at Parliament, accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein.

His Majesty was received by the heads of the three authorities and several senior officials and officers.

A number of Royal family members, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Jordan, attended the speech.





Following is the full English translation of the Speech from the Throne:





“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,





Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,





Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,





Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.





In the name of God, and with His blessings, we inaugurate the ordinary session of the Nineteenth Parliament. This is the last session of your esteemed Parliament, which has laid the cornerstone for a new era in the future of our country, as we prepare for the next chapter in our political life, after the amendments you have endorsed to the legislation governing partisan and parliamentary action.

For nearly a quarter of a century, we have remained committed to the pledge, striving with our people to protect our democratic journey. We are moving forward with new and firm steps to build, enhance, and modernise. And we will continue striving to maintain this trajectory, which started with the establishment of the state.





Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,





Next year, with God's blessings, will witness new parliamentary elections, and we are eyeing platform-based parties to become an integral part of our parliamentary system.

The success of this phase hinges on the active engagement of our people, and requires that all stakeholders - institutions and individuals - shoulder their responsibilities with a great sense of patriotism, to cement our democratic advancement.

We have made considerable progress on the political, economic and administrative modernisation tracks. And I have high hopes that the executive and legislative branches will continue their cooperation to push the process forward without any hindrances, because our people deserve a better future.

As I see the upcoming phase demanding fresh blood to implement modernisation, I urge all state institutions and those in leadership positions to support young people and women - in deeds, not words - and to enable them to enhance their role in the political arena; for the future belongs to them, and we have to make way for their progress. My promise to them is not to allow the stifling of their dreams of modernisation and development.





Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,





The dangerous escalation and acts of violence and aggression currently taking place in the Palestinian Territories are proof that confirms, once again, that our region will never be secure nor stable without achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, in order for the Palestinian people to gain their independent and sovereign state on the June 4th, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and so that the cycles of killing - whose ultimate victims are innocent civilians - end.

For there can be no security, no peace, and no stability without a just and comprehensive peace, to which the only way can be through the two-state solution.

Our compass will always point to Palestine, with Jerusalem in its heart, and we will never falter in defending its interests and just cause, until the brotherly Palestinian people regain their legitimate rights in full, in order for our region and all our peoples to enjoy peace, which is a right and a necessity for us all.

Jordan's position will remain unwavering, and we will not abandon our role - no matter the challenges - in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

And Jordan will remain on the side of its Arab brethren, exerting all efforts to stand with them.





Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,





This country has earned a prominent place among nations, and its generous people do not know failure. This nation's history is full of milestones of challenges and achievements. We have charted success stories despite scarce resources, emboldened by Jordanians' determination and dedication.

Through you, I address my fellow Jordanians and say to them, our country is great because of each one of you; do not allow anyone to undermine what you have achieved for Jordan, and do not give a chance to the hateful or the ignorant to question this. Let us all rise up to be worthy of Jordan's stature, its people, and its aspirations.





Honourable Senators,

Honourable Representatives,





Our nation will remain resilient, protected by the Nashama of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies, who have given sacrifices, one generation after the other, and have defended our homeland with their lives to safeguard its resilience and maintain its glory as a proud, respected nation. To them we express our utmost appreciation and respect, and we will not hesitate to provide every support needed to build their capacities and strengthen them further.

The future lies before us - the future to build a Jordan of goodwill and dedication, a Jordan that has always been the starting point of what is greater. Let us move confidently towards this future, with the will of our people, with the strength of our institutions, armed forces, and security agencies, and with the limitless ambition of young Jordanians.





May God grant us success.

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.”



