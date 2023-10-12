OPINION: Time For Martinelli To Follow His Wife's Path?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Although the electoral process has begun, the electoral campaign has not yet started, which is when the parties face each other face to face.

Even so, from now on there is already a candidate complaining that his bad reputation is aired on social networks and other platforms. He has already filed a complaint about a journalist because he usually reminds us all of what this guy was and is, something that bothers him, to the point of trying to silence the critic so that he never does it again. So, what can we expect from that candidate in the election campaign?

It is enough for them to remind him of his children's trial in New York, in which they themselves betrayed him, or his controversial trial for the punctures or his bravado accompanied by medical certificates for not going to his trials or the Odebrecht case, in which they are several of his ministers involved, betrayed by operators of the Brazilian company and corroborated in their bank accounts abroad, or that someone showed his photo or video when he arrived handcuffed and extradited from the United States.

No one will be an easier prey to attack than the complainer. And no matter how dirty a campaign they may call it, it is the pure truth. If you don't like being exposed to his execrable past, do what his wife did with her run for the Vice President. – LA PRENSA, Oct. 12.