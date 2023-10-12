Watch: Bizarre Crab Connection Leaves EU Medicine Supply In A Pinch

(MENAFN- ING) A persistent medicine shortage has plagued Europe over the past few years, driven largely

by rising demand and supply chain disruptions. From reshoring and stockpiling to a more unexpected remedy presented by crab breeding, ING's Diederik Stadig outlines a few possible routes to recovery

Bizarre crab connection leaves EU medicine supply in a pinch

In recent years, we've seen the weight of the Covid shock and rising geopolitical tensions taking its toll on governments across the globe, with seemingly endless knock-on effects on both supply chains and shifting patterns in demand. Adding lower prices into an already fragile mix has seen countries across Europe plagued by a persistent drug scarcity – and the prognosis? Things are going to have to get worse before they get better.

The good news, however, is that there are a few viable options signalling hope for a return to health for European supply. Interestingly, ING's Diederik Stadig points to the breeding of the South Carolina horseshoe crab as an unexpected – yet promising – route to recovery.

Find the full report on the EU medicine shortage and bizarre crab connection here