ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting 30th October, 2023

Our 2023 AGM will take place at 10:00am on October 30th at ESGTI's registered offices in Huenenberg. The official invitation and agenda, registration forms and voting instructions can all be found in our download centre under the General Meetings section. Please note that we will publish the associated annual report and audited financial statements for the financial year 2022-April 2023 a few weeks later in a specific EGM. Details of this can be found in our new section on the website

