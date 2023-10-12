|
EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting 30th October, 2023
12.10.2023 / 14:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Our 2023 AGM will take place at 10:00am on October 30th at ESGTI's registered offices in Huenenberg. The official invitation and agenda, registration forms and voting instructions can all be found in our download centre under the General Meetings section.
Please note that we will publish the associated annual report and audited financial statements for the financial year 2022-April 2023 a few weeks later in a specific EGM. Details of this can be found in our new section on the website
12.10.2023 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| ESGTI AG
|
| Rothusstrasse 21
|
| 6331 Huenenberg
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 44 366 4031
| Fax:
| +41 44 366 4039
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0298294981
| WKN:
| A1409X
| Listed:
| BX
| EQS News ID:
| 1747785
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
