Mynaric Announces Management Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences


10/12/2023 2:10:56 PM

MUNICH, October 12, 2023
– Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that CEO, Mustafa Veziroglu, and CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2023:

Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Space Summit

New York, New York, USA

November 15, 2023


UBS Aerospace and Defense Conference 2023

Palm Beach, Florida, USA

November 16-17, 2023


Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Space Summit

New York, New York, USA

December 5, 2023


Further information including details regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at .

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit
mynaric .


