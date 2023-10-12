EQS-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference

Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

12.10.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, October 12, 2023

– Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that CEO, Mustafa Veziroglu, and CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2023:

Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Space Summit New York, New York, USA November 15, 2023

UBS Aerospace and Defense Conference 2023 Palm Beach, Florida, USA November 16-17, 2023

Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Space Summit New York, New York, USA December 5, 2023

Further information including details regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at . About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit

mynaric .



12.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Mynaric AG Dornierstr. 19 82205 Gilching Germany Phone: +49 8105 7999 0 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A31C305 WKN: A31C30 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1747777



End of News EQS News Service