EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius commits to climate neutrality by 2045 (news with additional features)

12.10.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, Germany, October 12, 2023

Sartorius commits to climate neutrality by 2045

Long-term climate target complements existing climate strategy



Decarbonization to be carried out jointly with suppliers and customers



Transition to 100% electricity from renewable sources planned by 2030

Sartorius commits to extending its medium-term climate targets with targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

The life science group Sartorius is expanding its climate strategy and targets to include the long-term goal of fully decarbonizing its business activities by 2045. The company plans to achieve climate neutrality by continuously decarbonizing along the value chain and offsetting unavoidable residual emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

"With our current climate target of reducing the CO2eq emissions intensity of our business activities by an average of 10% per year, we are already exceeding the ambition of the European Union's 'Fit for 55' plan. In the future, we want to continue to grow strongly – at the same time we have set the goal of being climate neutral by 2045 at the latest. This can only be achieved together with our customers and suppliers. That is why we are systematically expanding our commitment and our cooperative ventures in this direction," said Sartorius CEO Joachim Kreuzburg.

In 2021, Sartorius announced its climate targets for the period up to 2030. These targets include a yearly average reduction of emissions intensity by 10%. This reduction encompasses emissions from Scopes 1, 2, 3 in CO2 equivalents per euro of sales revenue, with 2019 as the base year. Starting in 2022, this target has been integrated into the Executive Board's renumeration system. Additionally, Sartorius aims to eliminate all avoidable direct emissions from Scope 1 and 2. These objectives are reinforced by a plan to transition to 100% renewable electricity across the company's more than 60 sites worldwide by 2030.

The Group's medium-term climate targets up to 2030 are now to be supplemented by science-based climate targets. Sartorius made a corresponding commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. It enables companies to independently assess and validate their climate targets in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement and the 1.5° C pathway to limit global warming.

Find more information on Sartorius' sustainability goals and initiatives at



A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros. Currently, around 15,000 employees are working for customers around the globe.



Press Contact

Eckart Gutschmidt

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 151 580 78 585





Follow Sartorius on X (Twitter) @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn .

Additional features:



File: Press Release



12.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: SARTORIUS AG Otto-Brenner-Straße 20 37079 Göttingen Germany Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0 Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631 WKN: 716560 , 716563 Indices: DAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1747775



End of News EQS News Service