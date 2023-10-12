EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Merger

SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger

SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger SUSE S.A. (the "Company") announces today that the following documents are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website



in the EQT Purchase Offer section: Draft Common Terms of Merger of Marcel New Lux IV S.A. and the Company Report of the Management Board of the Company dated 12 October 2023 Report of the Réviseur d'Entreprises agréé (KPMG) on the draft common merger proposal between SUSE S.A. and Marcel New Lux IV S.A. dated 10 October 2023

Financial Statements

of the Company for FY20, FY21 and FY22 Interim Accounts of the Company for the nine month period ending

31 July 2023

Contacts Investors:

Matt Jones

Investor Relations, SUSE

Phone: +44 7809 690 336

Email:



