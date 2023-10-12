|
EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Merger
SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger
12.10.2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger
SUSE S.A. (the "Company") announces today that the following documents are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website Draft Common Terms of Merger of Marcel New Lux IV S.A. and the Company Report of the Management Board of the Company dated 12 October 2023 Report of the Réviseur d'Entreprises agréé (KPMG) on the draft common merger proposal between SUSE S.A. and Marcel New Lux IV S.A. dated 10 October 2023
in the EQT Purchase Offer section:
Financial Statements
of the Company for FY20, FY21 and FY22 Interim Accounts of the Company for the nine month period ending
31 July 2023
ENDS
Contacts
Investors:
Matt Jones
Investor Relations, SUSE
Phone: +44 7809 690 336
Email:
12.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| SUSE S.A.
|
| 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|
| 1528 Luxembourg
|
| Luxemburg
| ISIN:
| LU2333210958
| WKN:
| SUSE5A
| Indices:
| ,
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1747975
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN12102023004691010666ID1107233262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.