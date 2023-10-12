SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. Announces Publication Of Draft Common Terms Of Merger


SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger
SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger

SUSE S.A. (the "Company") announces today that the following documents are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website

in the EQT Purchase Offer section:

  • Draft Common Terms of Merger of Marcel New Lux IV S.A. and the Company
  • Report of the Management Board of the Company dated 12 October 2023
  • Report of the Réviseur d'Entreprises agréé (KPMG) on the draft common merger proposal between SUSE S.A. and Marcel New Lux IV S.A. dated 10 October 2023
  • Financial Statements
    of the Company for FY20, FY21 and FY22
  • Interim Accounts of the Company for the nine month period ending
    31 July 2023


