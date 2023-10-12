(MENAFN- KNN India) Three-day Udbhav Expo To Begin In Hubballi Tomorrow

Hubballi, Oct 12 (KNN) A three-day Udbhav Expo is being organised by the Jain International Trade Organsiation (JITO) at Hubballi in Karnataka from October 13-15.

The JITO is organising the event in association with women's wings of Hubballi and Gadag and the youth wing. The three-day event will be held at Srinivas Garden on Kusugal Road.







As per reports, around 120 business stalls will be displaying a diverse range of products during the event. The expo will have sessions by entrepreneurship gurus, and motivational speakers.

On the inaugural day, there will be a women's conclave in which Jai Madaan will deliver a talk. There will be an entrepreneurial session by Anand Chordia on the second day and a motivation talk by Sonu Sharma on the concluding day, Chairman of Hubballi Chapter of JITO Prakash Kothari told presspersons on Wednesday.

President of JITO Women's Wing Sangeeta Sanghvi said that there will be a cooking competition as part of the exposition and the finals will be held on Friday itself.

The entry to the event is free but those attending sessions will have to register first.

