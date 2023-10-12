(MENAFN- KNN India) Centre Inspects Andhra's Pulagurthi Fabric Products To Promote Under ODOP

Pulagurtha, Oct 12 (KNN) Union Ministry of Textiles team led by Invest India Project Coordinator Harpreet Singh on Wednesday examined cotton fabric products, woven by handloom weavers of Pulagurthi Handloom Cooperative Society (PHCS), reported The Hindu.

This inspection was carried to promote it under the One District One Product (ODOP). The village is Anaparthy Mandal in the East Godavari district.







The ODOP initiative aims at promoting a unique product of each district in the country for better marketing facilities.

The central team has interacted with the handloom weavers on procurement of cotton, range of fabric varieties and production.

A.P. State Commissioner of Textiles K. Srikanth Prabhakar, East Godavari Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat and other officials were present.

(KNN Bureau)