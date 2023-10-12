(MENAFN- KNN India) UP Medical Tourism Summit And Pharma Expo To Be Held In Lucknow On Oct 27-28

Lucknow, Oct 12 (KNN)

The UP Medical Tourism Summit and Pharma Expo is being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow on October 27-28.

The event will have 4-6 technical sessions featuring key figures from the government, bureaucracy, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and wellness centres, tours and travel companies, technology providers who will share their insights on the medical tourism and health and pharmacy sectors.







During the course of the expo, representatives of UP government will discuss investment, incentive, and subsidy-related policies for this sector.

Conference chair, Ashutosh Soti, informed that the event would see participation of stakeholders from tourism, pharma, medical and healthcare sectors.

He added that deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and Daya Shankar Dayalu would share their thoughts on why UP is an ideal destination for investment, reported TOI.

Uttar Pradesh Medical Tourism & Pharma Expo 2023 (UPMT & PE-2023) is first of its kind exhibition & conference which will showcase the pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors & marketers, packaging solution providers, machinery solution providers and healthcare facilities of Uttar Pradesh.

The expo is being organised in collaboration with Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare & Department of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)