(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Hai Robotics 'world's first' telescopic grapple hook robot for warehouses

October 12, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Hai Robotics , a maker of Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) Systems, has launched what it says is“the world's first telescopic Grapple Hook ACR”, the HaiPick A42T-E2, and the HaiPick System 3.

The company says the two new innovations address customer concerns around increasing storage density and performance at a smaller warehouse footprint.

The telescopic Grapple Hook ACR can be integrated within HaiPick System 3, creating a nexus that“facilitates higher performance while delivering enhanced storage density”, according to Hai.

The HaiPick A42T-E2 – equipped with ChainPick technology – features a grappling hook with a picking speed of 2.7 seconds, quickly pulling totes one after another.

Such ChainPick technology is key to enabling up to five-deep tote storage capacity, allowing shorter picking and placing time to further streamline the goods-to-person workflow.

Horizontal space in between totes can be slashed by 60 per cent, ensuring no space gap at the back and hence optimizing existing warehouse storage space.

Businesses are also offered tailored solutions to scale up or down, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge without compromising on financial agility, while still achieving cost-efficiency.

Peter Guan, general manager at Hai Robotics EMEA, says:“Businesses nowadays are struggling to not only optimize their warehouse space, but also strike a balance between automation and leaving room for growth.

“We are thrilled with the launch of the HaiPick A42T-E2. This project encapsulates our commitment to providing intelligent, flexible and efficient solutions for the modern warehousing industry, while keeping in mind the growing and dynamic needs of this market on a global scale.”

The HaiPick System 3, on the other hand, is the latest solution in Hai's portfolio, enabling ultra-high storage density up to 50 totes/m2 and increasing worker efficiency up to six times.

HaiPick System 3 is a highly standardized system incorporating Hai's telescopic Grapple Hook ACRs and Fast-transit K50 autonomous mobile robots (AMR) running at a speed of 4m/s.

HaiPick System 3 introduces fast deployment and efficient ACR-AMR collaboration: While ACRs handle totes from the top to the bottom of the racks, AMRs handle rack-bottom totes between racks and workstation swiftly.

Additionally, the solution facilitates rack expansion by up to five-deep configuration, by using the telescopic Grapple Hook ACR, with a maximum picking height of up to 10 meters.

Guan says:“HaiPick System 3 is a high-performance and agile solution that scales alongside businesses to better achieve instantaneous customer satisfaction.

“Combined with the telescopic Grapple Hook ACR, warehouses will be able to achieve a level of performance efficiency and ROI at new heights in both B2B and B2C operations, such as within 3PL and apparel industries.”

Davide Tuzi, country manager of Italy at Hai Robotics, will discuss more details in the upcoming episode of HaiPulse webinar. The special edition, scheduled to air on October 20th, at 9.30 am (CET), will cover an in-depth analysis of these two innovations.