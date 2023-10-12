(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Bota Systems selects NEXT robotics as distributor

Bota Systems , a developer of multi-axis force torque sensors, says NEXT robotics has become its official distributor for the German-speaking countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Bota Systems and NEXT robotics co-exhibited at the recent international trade fair for automation in production and assembly Motek, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Marcus Frei, CEO of NEXT Robotics, says:“In the past two years we have supplied Bota sensors for powerful solutions with robotic arms like the ones from Universal Robots and Mecademic.

“The high quality sensors from Bota are a perfect match for our robots giving them the sense of touch that can be measured, processed und used for particularly complex and critical applications. Strengthening collaboration with Bota is a logical step for us as a system house for novel robotics.”

Klajd Lika, CEO and founder of Bota Systems, says:“Since we work closely with Mecademic and are a certified UR+ partner for Universal Robots, making NEXT our official distributor for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) makes perfect sense.

“A stock of Bota sensor inventory at NEXT will achieve shorter lead times for new and existing customers in these countries.”

NEXT robotics is well established in the DACH region and is already the official distribution and integration partner of Mecademic and Universal Robots.

6-axis force torque sensors MiniONE, MiniONE Pro and Medusa from Bota Systems are a“perfect fit” for Mecademic's robots, and its SensONE sensor and sensor kit are UR+ certified for use with Universal Robots, says the company.