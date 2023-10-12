(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Astrodyne TDI opens 'cutting-edge manufacturing facility' in Malaysia

Astrodyne TDI , a manufacturer of power electronics, power distribution units, and EMI filters, has opened its new“state-of-the-art manufacturing facility” in Penang, Malaysia.

This development marks a“significant milestone in our company's growth and commitment to serving our customers with leading-edge manufacturing capabilities”, it says.

ATDI says the new factory boasts 32,000 square feet of initial production space with a committed expansion to 75,000 square feet in 2024.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and automation, including three-dimensional automated optical inspection, the new facility is designed to meet the growing demands of ATDI's customers and the market.

Main features of ATDI's Malaysia factory:



Showcasing the latest generation automation, testing, and inspection technologies, the Malaysia facility provides the highest standards of consistency and efficiency.

This capacity investment along with existing facilities supports ATDI's growth objectives through 2028.

In alignment with the company's existing manufacturing footprint, the new facility will maintain“rigorous quality control measures as well as being qualified to all relevant industry standards”.

Consistent processes and equipment allow for the seamless transfer of production activities across ATDI facilities in the United States, China, and Malaysia, enabling rapid new product introduction and redundant manufacturing capability.

Astrodyne TDI says is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility.“Our new factory is designed with eco-friendly features to minimize our environmental footprint.” The strategic location of ATDI's Malaysia factory allows for efficient distribution, reducing lead times and supporting timely deliveries and response to customers.

Key recent developments for Astrodyne TDI:



Construction is complete and critical production and automated test equipment has been set up and commissioned.

UL and ISO 9001 certifications are completed. Initial manufacturing samples have been qualified by customers and full production volumes commence this month.

Chris Viola, Astrodyne TDI's CEO, says:“The opening of our Malaysia factory will add more than $100 million in revenue capacity. The development of this new site in less than one year is a testament to our team's skill, commitment, and innovation in the service of our customers.”