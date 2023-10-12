(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) AMR solution provider Robotize opens office in the US

October 12, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Robotize , a provider of autonomous mobile robots for internal pallet transportation, has expanded into North America by establishing the company's first office in the US, located in the metro Detroit area.

Anders Pjetursson, Robotize CEO and co-founder, says:“North America is an extremely interesting market for us, and we already have several customers and partners in both Canada and the US.

“However, the interest in our unique GoPal AMR solution is so high that it is a natural next step for us to establish our own presence in North America.”

Heading Robotize's new US office is Dan Hasley, a robotics and automation veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the industry.

Dan Hasley, Robotize regional sales director, North America, says:“I'm thrilled to be joining Robotize at this exciting time and to lead GoPal AMR solution sales and Channel Partner development in North America.”