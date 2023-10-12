(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Emulate Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

San Antonio, TX - October 12, 2023 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North American Organ-on-a-Chip industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Emulate with the 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for their successful development of Organ-on-a-Chip technology, which replicates the physiological processes and intricate intracellular networks of specific organs. The company is at the forefront of developing human-relevant Organ-Chip models , helping its customers to reduce and refine their dependence on animal models for preclinical studies.

Emulate Organ-Chip models are used by academia and the pharmaceutical industry across a wide variety of areas, including toxicology, immunology, gene therapy, and cancer research. Within academia, Emulate Organ-Chips enable researchers to develop new models with closer-to-human gene expression to better understand human physiology and disease mechanisms. Within the pharmaceutical industry, the technology is primarily used to help determine a drug candidate's efficacy and toxicity ahead of clinical trials, helping to improve the quality of drugs that enter the clinic.

“Emulate's customers include 24 of the top 25 pharma companies, and it has placed more than 430 instruments in labs worldwide, making it the most prominent company in the Organ-on-a-Chip platform industry,” said Neeraja Vettekudath, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.“Since the passing of the FDA Modernization Act in December 2022, Emulate has seen a 90% increase in instrument placements.”

Emulate has engineered multiple functional Organ-Chip models, including a Liver-Chip, Colon Intestine-Chip, Duodenum Intestine-Chip, and Proximal Tubule Kidney-Chip. They also offer a Basic Research Kit which can be used by researchers to build their own Organ-Chip models and applications, a culture module platform for mimicking human physiology, and software for interpreting the data. In an effort to showcase the scientific maturity of the technology, Emulate published a landmark study in Communication Medicine, part of Nature portfolio, demonstrating that the Emulate human Liver-Chip was able to correctly identify 87% of drugs that caused drug-induced liver injury in patients despite passing through animal testing. At the same time, the Liver-Chip did not falsely identify any drugs as toxic-supporting its use in toxicology screening workflows. Had the Emulate human Liver-Chip been available when the drugs tested were being developed, 242 patient lives could have been saved.

“Emulate's integration of microfluidics, bioengineering, and live cells helps create all the essential features of human biological systems. The company has successfully developed Organ-Chip models that can efficiently recreate the cellular microenvironment cells inside the human body to emulate human response, which cannot be done in animal models,” noted Vettekudath. For its strong overall performance, Emulate earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North American Organ-on-a-Chip platform industry.

About Emulate

Emulate is igniting a new era in human health with industry-leading Organ-on-a-Chip technology. The Human Emulation System provides a window into the inner workings of human biology and disease, offering researchers an innovative technology designed to predict human response with greater precision and detail than conventional cell culture or animal-based experimental testing. Pioneered at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and backed by Northpond Ventures, Founders Fund, and Perceptive Advisors, Organ-on-a-Chip technology assists researchers across academia, pharma, and government industries through its predictive power and ability to recreate true-to-life human biology. To learn more, visit emulatebio or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

