'Govt't Apathy, Imported Goods Hit Our Businesses Hard'

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Some entrepreneurs in northern Takhar province say they are concerned about lack of market for their products and the government's apathy in this regard.

They say they need support and urge the Afghans to use their products instead of imported goods.

Noorulhaq Alimi, honey producer, said he has been in the business since last 23 years. He said the lack of government's attention and the import of honey from other countries had adversely affected their business.

He sold a kilogram of honey for 500 afghanis, but the same quantity of low quality imported honey was available in the market for 150 afghanis.

He asked the government to support their business and urged consumers to use domestic products.

Abdul Hafiz, another person, who produces clay dishes, said he has been selling clay dished since last 25 years. He lamented the lack of government's attention to promoting domestic products and the import of the same goods had rendered their business stagnant.

He asked the government to support and find a suitable market for their products.

Abdullah Kalantari, a carpet businessman, said he exported carpets to foreign countries. He said holding exhibitions could positively impact the market and attract buyers.

Kalantri believed the promotion of the carpet industry could play a positive role in strengthening the country's economy.

In Kunduz province alone, 30,000 square meters of carpets was produced annually, he said.

The acting government has banned holding exhibitions for domestic and foreign products until a specific procedure is prepared, but Takhar commerce and Industry head told Pajhwok Afghan News that it was the policy of the government to support domestic entrepreneurs according to the law.

However, the entrepreneurs and producers voiced their concern about the lack of government's attention and support.

