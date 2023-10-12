Turkiye Provides Food, Medicines, Blankets To Herat Quake Victims

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Moving swiftly after the devastating earthquake on October 7, Turkiye had dispatched food, medicines, blanket and other necessary items for the assistance of earthquake victims in western Herat province, according to a statement on Thursday.

Türkiye joined the relief efforts the very day that the earthquake took place by utilizing the capacities and personnel of its Consulate General in Herat, as well as the other Turkish institutions and NGO's in Afghanistan, and started providing bread and water to the earthquake victims on the same day.

Charge d'Affaires Cenk Ünal, Head of Mission of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, was one of the first foreign diplomats to visit Herat on the 8th October, to observe the situation on the ground and to coordinate Türkiye's humanitarian assistance and relief efforts in the region.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TİKA) Herat Office started distributing food parcels to earthquake victims on the second day of the disaster. Up to now, TİKA has distributed 2000 parcels of food.

A Turkish Air Force cargo plane carrying Turkish search and rescue team, a field hospital, doctors and other medical equipment landed Herat on October 9th. Two Turkish doctors of medicine joined with the medical team at Herat Regional Hospital and immediately started providing health services.

Directorate for Disaster and Emergency Management of Türkiye (AFAD) handed over tents (250 pc), blankets (1500) and medical equipment (including 79.168 boxes of medicine and 13.480 bottle of serum) to the local authorities.

second Turkish Air Force cargo plane this time carrying mostly humanitarian aid items landed Herat today (10th October).

Turkish Maarif Foundation and Diyanet Foundation have also initiated their own aid campaigns and will continue to provide food and shelter for the disaster-victims to alleviate affects of the hard conditions they currently face with.

Türkiye will continue to provide all the help it can during this time of need and keep its support for the well-being of the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

