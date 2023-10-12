RIYON Foundation LTD. Empowerment Shines Brightly | The 2023 Future Innovation Summit Concludes Successfully!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On October 10-11, 2023, the“Future Innovation Summit” initiated by Adnan Nulani, Chairman of the Board of Investments & D1 Technologies, concluded successfully in Dubai! RIYON Foundation LTD. attended the summit as an exhibitor and Mr. Alvin, RIYON APAC Director delivered a roadshow presentation on behalf.

Recently, RIYON has been actively focus in market expansion as well as exploring further market possibilities and researching personalized products to cope with increasing market demands. During the summit, RIYON team able to communicate face-to-face, understand user needs, and address queries. The result was overwhelmed during the summit, RIYON booth was bustling with activity, showcasing its years of accumulated reputation and landmark achievements, attracting a significant number of industry professionals to stop, watch, and consult.

























During summit, Mr. Alvin from RIYON delivered an exciting presentation regarding RINERGY, a new market maker investment project launched by RIYON and the presentation has successfully captured the audience attention due to its unique business module.

Mr. Alvin mentioned that RIYON is currently one of the world's largest asset management companies. Headquartered in New York, USA, the group has branches in Asia, Europe, Australia, and other regions, currently controlling funds amounting to 9.5 trillion and with a market value of 44.63 billion USD. RIYON Foundation once participated in DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) energy projects and, foreseeing opportunities in the new energy sector, subsequently established a specialized subsidiary focused on managing clean energy project investments.







Currently, RIYON Foundation's investment layout is divided into two major sectors: Web3.0 (blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI) and new energy (solar, hydroelectricity, wind, geothermal).







Additionally, the RIYON Foundation team shared their developmental journey, ecological data, and in-depth insights into their experience in the Web3 industry and new energy. The clear and concise narration allowed attendees to understand the brand's glorious journey. The foundation's growth history worldwide is data-backed, and each disclosed data point represents the tremendous efforts exerted by the fast-growing operational teams. With these major data points presented, the efforts of the regional operational teams have borne fruit, and the industry recognition and global influence of RIYON Foundation are steadily increasing, aiming for the industry's forefront.







It's reported that the RIYON Foundation team will soon undertake new initiatives in financing plans, ecological partnerships, and global roadshows, including deepening investment layouts, announcing collaborations with the Dubai regional government, and organizing and participating in offline investment and financing summits globally.







Through this summit, many investors gained deeper insights. RIYON Foundation not only showcased the advantages of Web3 and energy track investments but also heralded the golden age of clean energy. It is estimated that over the next thirty years, the decarbonization of the global economy will require investments exceeding 150 trillion USD. Renewable energy will play a pivotal role in this energy transition, and the RIYON team is making significant contributions in this area. We believe that with the efforts of investment institutions represented by the RIYON Foundation, empowering industry needs and creating more value for investors will be the future industry trend.