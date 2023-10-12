Israeli Attack Targets Damascus, Aleppo Airports In Syria

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israeli attack targeted both the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo cities on Thursday, the state news agency SANA reported.
The newspaper al-Watan said both airports were rendered out of service after the attack. ■
