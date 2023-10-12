Putin Supports Establishment Of A Sovereign Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russia hopes that all parties will return to the implementation of the decisions of the UN Security Council to establish a Palestinian state once current conflict is over, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We very much hope that once this conflict is over, and we are in favor of this happening immediately, everyone will take seriously the obligation to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council to establish a Palestinian state based on the principles that have been endorsed in the UN," Lavrov told reporters after a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ministerial meeting in Bishkek.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier that his country supports the implementation of United Nations resolutions and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, indicating that it is "impossible to solve the problem as a whole. Nevertheless, this is exactly what has been bet on."

The Russian President also said that there is a need to minimise losses among the civilian population.

