Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility At Places At First

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first becomes hot daytimes, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 03 to 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly Northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 8 KM/2 KM or less at first. Offshore, it will be 5 to 9 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 FT. Offshore will be 1 to 3 FT.

Tide Times and temperatures are as follows:

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

------------ ----------------- ---------------- -------------

Messaid: 05:23 - 16:35 00:09 - 09:16 37

Wakrah: 05:12 - 15:25 08:56 - 23:06 37

Doha: 03:50- 15:14 09:06 - 22:53 38

Al Khor: 02:07 - 14:48 06:00 - 22:08 37

Ruwais: 04:11 - 15:56 10:25 - 22:31 37

Dukhan: 08:46 - 20:56 02:25 - 14:55 38

Abo Samra: 08:08 - 20:17 02:38 - 14:13 40

Sunrise: 05:30 LT

Sunset: 17:09 LT

(QNA)

