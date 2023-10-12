Otis Named One Of The World's Best Employers

(MENAFN- 3BL) FARMINGTON, Conn., October 12, 2023 /3BL/ - Companies place great value in the opinions of their employees because they have firsthand knowledge of the corporate culture. When it comes to Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS), a recent survey of existing colleagues done for Forbes Magazine puts Otis in a small group of companies ranked as one of the World's Best Employers .

The prestigious list is based on the opinions of full and part-time colleagues around the world who provided feedback in the categories of talent development, gender equality, social responsibility and more.

More than 170,000 professionals across 55 countries and territories working for multinational companies were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. They were also asked to think about other employers in their respective industries that stood out because of something positive or negative. Each survey was anonymous, allowing participants to share their opinions openly and honestly. The final list includes those companies that scored the highest.

“It's hard to find a better referral than one from someone who already works here and says they would recommend it to their friends and family,” says Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Abbe Luersman.“This honor helps validate the work we continue to do to build a culture based on collaboration and inclusivity that helps each colleague thrive.”

Survey respondents recognized paid time off, flexible work schedules and benefits for mental health among other things that made them loyal to a company.

Otis is one of only 700 companies featured on the worldwide list this year.