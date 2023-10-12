Southern Company Provides 100% Renewable Energy For TOUR Championship

MENAFN - 3BL) For the second year in a row, Southern Company provided 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship - and that's no small feat.

The PGA TOUR season finale at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club is the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament is a massive operation. But longtime partner Southern Company has been driven to create the most sustainable TOUR Championship yet.

Sustainable solutions touched every facet of the tournament's operation, including:



500,000-kilowatt hours of renewable energy credits to avoid emissions generated from fossil fuel-based electricity used on course

Renewable natural gas (RNG) to avoid emissions from the clubhouse's natural gas appliances by integrating environmental credits from carbon neutral RNG captured from landfills

Zero-emission Moxion Power battery energy storage in Southern Company's spectator area, the SO Cool Zone, and select hospitality areas

90% of golf carts are electric

11,000 gallons of renewable diesel (R99) to replace traditional diesel

Battery- and solar-powered cellphone charging stations for fan use

Electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the East Lake Golf Club parking lot Renewable and recyclable materials in Southern Company's Good Energy Pavilion fan experience.

“I'm very excited about the innovations that we have been able to bring to the TOUR Championship,” says Robin Lanier, Southern Company's Director of New Ventures.“These solutions combined are equivalent to removing about 245 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road per year.”

"Without Southern Company, the TOUR Championship wouldn't be able to hit our sustainability goals," says Brazos Barber, Director of Sustainability for the PGA Tour. "It's invaluable in reducing emissions and moving away from fossil fuels."

Driving sustainability on the course connects with Southern Company's goal off the course - to achieve net zero emissions across the company's electric and gas businesses by 2050.

View original content here.