(MENAFN- Live Mint) "China today said that it has warn a US Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait and has also sent its fighter jets in the region disputes the claim that the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway as claimed by Taiwan and the United States and say it has jurisdiction over it on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's 7th fleet said the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, flew through the strait in international airspace.\"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,\" the Navy said, adding that the aircraft's transit demonstrates the United States' commitment to a \"free and open Indo-Pacific\", as reported by news agency Reuters's military described the flight as \"public hype\", adding it had sent fighters to monitor and warn the U.S. plane.\"Troops in the theatre are always on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,\" the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement's defence ministry said the U.S. aircraft had flown in a northerly direction through the strait and stuck to its median line. Taiwan's forces kept watch the situation was \"as normal\", the ministry added stages almost daily military activities of its own in the Taiwan Strait and seas and skies around Taiwan United States last announced a Poseidon mission through the strait in July has been incensed by U.S. military missions through the narrow strait, most frequently of warships but occasionally of aircraft, saying China \"has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction\" over the waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying it is an international waterway. The U.S. Navy's 7th fleet said the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, flew through the strait in international airspace Reuters inputs

