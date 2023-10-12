Fault In Tracks Likely Cause Of North East Express Derailment In Bihar: Preliminary Probe Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train accident in Bihar is likely to have been caused by a fault in the tracks. A preliminary report signed by six railway officials – including the driver of the ill-fated train – also said that the train had suffered a 'severe jolt at the rear end with excessive vibration' after crossing the station section. Four people were killed and several others injured as the train went off the tracks late on Wednesday night.“It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks,” the report reiterated 22 coaches and the engine of the Assam-bound North East Express train derailed at 9:35 pm last night in the Buxar district of Bihar. While two compartments capsized fully, two other coaches had turned turtle.

Four people were killed and around 50 were injured in the accident. According to an official release none of the hospitalised patients required ventilator support or had suffered life-threatening injuries READ: 'All of us started getting tossed off': Passengers recall as NE Express derailedLoco pilot, Vipin Kumar Sinha said that the train had just crossed Raghunathpur station at a speed of 128 km per hour when the accident took place. No fault had been found during earlier inspections – including a check at Buxar at 9:29 pm.

Sinha opined that the brake pipe pressure had dropped suddenly (leading to the derailment) as a result of the excessive vibration and the severe jolt. A gateman and a pointsman at the Raghunathpur station were also quoted as saying that they saw sparks coming from near the wheels of the train after passing 8-10 coaches and heard heavy noise.“I was busy with my paperwork when I realised that the driver suddenly applied brakes. This was followed by a few jerks and I fainted. Later, I found myself in the adjoining fields, where villagers were sprinkling drops of water on my face,” said Vijay Kumar – the guard of the Assam-bound train.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN12102023007365015876ID1107233145