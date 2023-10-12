Do You Have To Pay GST On Gangajal? CBIC Has This To Say

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Amid the claims of imposition of 18% GST on Gangajal, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has issued a clarification stating that no GST is imposed on Gangajal and other puja items Read: GST on water takes a political twistAhead of the festive season, the Finance Ministry's revenue department on October 12 clarified that gangajal and other items used in religious worshipping are exempted under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).Also Read: LIC gets GST notice for paying taxes at lower rate. Details hereThe need for clarification on imposition of GST on Gangakjal came amid several media reports claimed the imposition of 18% GST on the item.“Gangajal used in puja by households across the country and puja samagri is exempt under GST. GST on puja samagri was discussed in detail in the 14th and 15th meetings of the GST Council held in 2017 and decided to keep them in the exempt list. Therefore, all these items have been exempt since the introduction of GST,” it said in its social media post on X.Also Read: Star Health and Allied Insurance sent GST notice for ₹39 crore by DGGICBIC's clarification on GST on Gangajal came amid war of words between the BJP and the Congress on the matter. Many Congress leader accused the BJP of imposing tax on Ganga water, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeting the BJP government in Uttarakhand for imposing 18 per cent GST on the Ganga water his post on X, Malikarjun Kharge he said,“the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation for a common Indian, from birth till the end of his life is very high.”“It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18% GST on the holy Ganga water itself,” he added per the information mentioned, other puja items like kajal, kumkum, bindis, sindoo, alta, plastic, etc are exempted from GST government's GST collections increased by 10.2 per cent year-on-year in September to ₹1.63 lakh crore, 2.3 percent higher than what was collected in August.
MENAFN12102023007365015876ID1107233144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.