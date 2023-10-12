Operation Ajay: First Chartered Flight Expected To Bring Back Around 230 People From Israel On Friday

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, \"As announced by EAM yesterday, Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to come back. The first charter flight will be reaching Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up the Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning...\"We are closely monitoring the situation, he said launched the operation to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.
