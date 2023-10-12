'Who Wouldn't Want To?': Akshay Kumar Says He'd Love Another Chance To Interview PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Akshay Kumar insisted on Wednesday that he would love to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again if given an opportunity. The actor had previously conducted a 'non-political' interview with the Indian leader amid the multi-phased 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar also rubbished claims about his leadership aspirations, insisting that he was \"not getting into politics at all\".\"Who wouldn't want to interview or meet the Prime Minister? I think anybody would want to. If I get a chance, I will also do it,\" the actor told news agency ANI during a recent interview.

The 2019 interaction had gone viral at the time with many excerpts – from the PM's relationship with Opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee to his love for mangoes making news headlines "I am meant to make films at the moment. I don't know what's next in life but at the moment, I am just made to make films that make a difference to society, that's my role of being an Indian," Kumar told ANI upon being asked about his plans The actor is currently featured in theatres alongside Parineeti Chopra for Mission Raniganj.

"Mission Raniganj is about 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and this Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill who was an engineer and was there at that time...I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film," he said He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' – set to hit the theatres on February 16 next year. Kumar also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.(With inputs from agencies)

