Delhi Metro Introduces QR Code-Based Ticketing Facility Through Paytm Across All Lines

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Thursday said it has introduced QR code-based ticketing facility through Paytm Mobile App across all corridors this new feature, commuters can get the mobile QR ticket on the Paytm app under the 'Metro' section, by simply entering the station of entry and destination station on the day of the journey, Delhi Metro said in a notification.“Passengers can just hold their Smartphone in front of the QR code scanner of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed with the journey,” the notification read this facility was available only on Airport Express Line.“The QR-based ticketing for all corridors of Delhi Metro through Paytm will facilitate efficient and hassle-free movement for lakhs of metro commuters in the National Capital,” Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, said while inaugurating the facility.

“In the recent past, we have taken host of measures to facilitate digital ticketing showing our commitment to the \"Digital India\" initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity,” Kumar added.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

🚀

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\"

Click here!Abhay Sharma, chief business officer, Paytm said, \"As the pioneer of QR code based payments, we aim to offer convenience and ease of digital ticketing to metro commuters, helping them save time. Using this facility, Delhi Metro Rail passengers will be able to skip the queues to buy tickets. We continue to strive to bring innovative smart mobility and payment solutions for Indians.\"Delhi Metro is continuously moving towards the diversification of ticket procurement channels through various digital modes, including UPI, credit, debit cards, net banking and more.

“It is committed to simplifying and modernizing the ticket booking process, ensuring passengers have a convenient and hassle-free experience,” Delhi Metro said.“In recent times, it has rolled out multiple initiatives such as QR ticketing via the mobile app, ticket vending machines, ticket windows, WhatsApp etc., all of which accept popular digital payment methods, Delhi Metro added.

MENAFN12102023007365015876ID1107233136