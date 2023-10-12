Manipur Violence News: Govt Bans Circulation Of Videos, Images Depicting Violence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The N. Biren Singh government in Manipur has prohibited the circulation of videos or images depicting violence and damage to properties to restore normalcy in the state, PTI reported Thursday move comes after the state government Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile data internet services for five days till October 16 evening. Mobile internet was banned after violence broke out in the state on May 3.The government said the circulation of videos or images depicting violence or damaged properties will be dealt with severely and those responsible will be booked under the law.\"The state government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of videos and images depicting violent activities, inflicting harm or injury to (any) body or damage to private and public properties through various social media platforms which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” PTI quoted the Manipur home department statement.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

Click here!\"The state government after thorough examination of the matter has decided to restrain the act of spreading such videos and images as a positive step towards bringing normalcy in the state,\" the order read decision was taken \"to thwart the activities and designs of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain the peace and communal harmony and to prevent loss of life,\" the government said order also urged the citizens to submit any such videos or images, if they are in possession, to the nearest superintendent of police irrespective of jurisdiction for taking appropriate action, adding that anyone found violating the order will be booked and prosecuted under the law and provision of misuse of technology month mass protests broke out in Imphal valley after images of bodies of two missing youths surfaced on the social media and more than 100 students, mostly girls, were injured in the crackdown by security forces and police on protestors witnessed ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki tribes since May 3 this year which erupted after Meiteis demanded tribe status.

