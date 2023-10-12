Oneplus 12 Cameras Details LEAKED, May Feature New Sony IMX966 Sensor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Although OnePlus has not yet released its first foldable device, the Open, there are already rumours that the company is preparing to release the OnePlus 12, its next high-end flagship. The OnePlus 11 5G, the company's current flagship smartphone with a standard chocolate bar form factor and a stronger emphasis on performance and imaging, will be replaced by the OnePlus 12. Recent leaks indicate that further updates are anticipated.

More information has now been released on its modified camera bump, unique finish, and camera hardware. The OnePlus 12 will arrive in a very unique finish.

In terms of weight one can expect it to weigh as much as Oppo's recently launched Find X6 Pro smartphone.



Additional information on the camera module has also surfaced. The primary sensor is anticipated to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 23mm focal length, and OIS capability. It is a 1/1 sensor. Next up is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide telephoto camera with a 1⁄2-inch format and an f/2.2 aperture. This camera is anticipated to be the Sony IMX581. A 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B camera is reportedly used by OnePlus for its telephoto lens, which has a 3x optical zoom. Because this sensor is likewise 1⁄2-inch in size, hybrid zooming should be possible.

As the previously disclosed details on the OnePlus 12, it is anticipated to maintain its 120Hz refresh rate and curved-edge display when it launches in China. It is anticipated that the phone would run on the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This time, a real IP-rated casing is anticipated, and the gadgets will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery that supports both wired charging at 100W and wireless charging at 50W.





