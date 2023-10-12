PM Modi Highlights Empowering Youth Through Skill Development Scheme At Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 12) virtually addressed the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh and celebrated the significant impact of India's skill development initiatives. He commended the joint skill convocation of institutions across the nation, considering it a laudable endeavor that aligns with India's contemporary priorities.

During the event, PM Modi emphasized the vital role of youth in harnessing a nation's potential, regardless of its unique capabilities. He recognized the dynamic nature of modern work, highlighting the need for continuous upskilling and adaptability. Jobs and demands are in constant flux, necessitating agility and constant learning.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of skill development institutions, research organizations, and industries evolving in tandem with the changing times. Over the past nine years, India has established around five thousand new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to bolster skill development.

PM Modi reaffirmed the significance of youth power in driving a country's growth and prosperity. He remarked that every nation possesses distinct assets, such as natural resources or extensive coastlines, but the critical ingredient for leveraging these assets is the strength of its youth.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the pivotal advancements in the education and skill development sectors. India recently unveiled a new National Education Policy after nearly four decades, establishing numerous institutions, including medical colleges, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Additionally, millions of youth have undergone training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

PM Modi expressed how the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has empowered young individuals at the grassroots level. This program has successfully trained approximately 1.5 crore youth, equipping them with valuable skills and opportunities for growth.