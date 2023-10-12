Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Premiere: Beyonce To Hayley Kiyoko, Best Red Carpet Looks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour' is a concert film that documents Taylor Swift's record-breaking tours.





Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert film had its world premiere last night in Los Angeles

at The Grove, an upmarket retail center with a multi-screen AMC movie theater.



Taylor Swift looked stunning as she donned a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown to the gala event and looked amazing.

Beyoncé accessorized her all-black ensemble with a gold corset. She also wore dark shades while posing on the red carpet with Taylor.



Lana Del Rey was seen wearing a cream colour slit gown that had silver embroidery working on it. She had her hair open and completed her look with a long necklace and a pair of stilettos.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley looked extremely hot as they twinned in black. They were seen walking hand-in-hand at the premiere.



Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert film director

Sam Wrench kept his look causal as he was seen wearing a white shirt, black jacket and black jeans.

