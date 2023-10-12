Aishwarya Rai Was Asked To Make 'Paranthas' For Abhishek Bachchan; Here's What Happened Next

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was once asked whether she had ever made 'paranthas' for her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and her reply was epic, read on

Actor Aishwarya Rai was recently in the news as she attended an event in Mumbai and walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week as the Indian brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.



It is the follow-up to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan reads the narrative of the film. The film is based on the same-named five-part novel series by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai:



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most popular married couples in the Hindi film industry, not just in India but globally, as they are the 'IT' couple.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been giving major relationship goals since the time they entered the wedlock. The couple also has a beautiful 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Today we stumbled upon a video from Comedy Nights With Kapil where Aishwarya came along with her late co-star, Irrfan Khan, to promote their film, Jazbaa.



In the show, the actress looked beautiful in a green outfit; on the other hand, Irrfan looked dapper in a grey suit.

During their interaction, Kapil asked Aishwarya whether she had ever made paranthas for Abhishek Bachchan. To which Aishwarya's response had won our hearts.



The actress responded,“Yes, not just Abhishek, for Aaradhya as well, I have made for both the kids.” Her reply made the audience go a





Aishwarya is not just an embodiment of a perfect wife and a working mom but is also a loving daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family.