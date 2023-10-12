Oneplus Diwali Sale 2023: You Can Get FREE Chargers, Other Accessories Today; Check Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Huge savings are available on OnePlus accessories, which include chargers, phone covers, and other items. The smartphone manufacturer is offering up to 100% discount on accessories on its official website. Some of the accessories on sale are the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Silicone Bumper Case, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger in White, and more.

Via a number of initiatives, including as the Red Cable Club, the Referral Programme, the OnePlus Discount Programme, and others, the firm is offering incredible bargains and discounts. Users may visit the OnePlus India official website or app, enter their information, and begin purchasing to take advantage of these discounts.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the firm is selling a limited supply of accessories at reduced pricing. As a result, many of the accessories may be out of stock as of the writing time. Nonetheless, many more accessories will be available for purchase. Furthermore, while just a few accessories are available at a whole 100 per cent discount, practically making them free, OnePlus is also providing other accessories at significant savings of 80-70 percent, which consumers may check out.

Meanwhile, in addition to the sale on accessories, the OnePlus Diwali sale is also live. The sale started on October 7 at 12 AM and will end on October 31.



Users can take advantage of special offers and discounts on the recently released OnePlus 11R 5G Solar, as well as discounts on additional OnePlus smartphones, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which starts at Rs. 17,499, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, which starts at Rs. 28,999, and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, which starts at Rs. 22,999. The ultimate cost of cellphones can be further decreased by users possessing RedCoins, who can receive further discounts of up to Rs. 1500.

