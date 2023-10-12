TGIF's Impact On Sleep: Sleepscore Labs Analysis Reveals Link Between Social Jetlag And Rising BMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScore Labs, the sleep science company behind the world's most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, has recently showcased data from their SleepScore Mobile App users highlighting the relationship between social jetlag, or delays between bed and wake times on weekends relative to weekdays, and BMI. The analysis titled, " Social Jetlag and Increased BMI: A Population-Based Study Using a Contactless Sleep Measurement Application" encompassed data from 357 individuals, spanning across 130,120 nights, who monitored their sleep using the SleepScore mobile application. The analysis was presented at SLEEP 2023 in Indianapolis, IN, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.This study, conducted in a real-world setting, underscores a positive correlation between social jetlag and BMI. It was revealed that for every one-minute increase in social jetlag, there was a 0.025 kg/m^2 increase in BMI. To put it in perspective, a social jetlag of 60 minutes could potentially escalate BMI by 1.5 kg/m^2.“This aligns with previous findings that highlighted the detrimental effects of social jetlag on human health and metabolism.”, according to Dr. Elie Gottlieb, PhD, senior author on the analysis and Lead Applied Sleep Scientist at SleepScore Labs.The longitudinal and ecologically-valid nature of the sleep measurement amplifies the analysis' findings. It's a significant stride towards comprehending the broader implications of social jetlag, thereby emphasizing the importance of maintaining consistent sleep patterns for a healthier lifestyle.SleepScore Labs invites the community, healthcare professionals, and the media to delve into the full analysis, fostering a collaborative effort to advance the understanding and improvement of sleep health across diverse populations.For more information about SleepScore Labs and the detailed findings of this analysis, visit the abstract link here .

