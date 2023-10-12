Silvercrest Advertising Is Named Great Clips' 2023 Vendor Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(L-R) Rob Goggins, Great Clips President; William Rodriguez, Silvercrest CEO; Steve Hockett, Great Clips CEO

William Rodriguez, Silvercrest CEO, and Matthew Hocutt, Silvercrest Program Manager

Silvercrest Is Great Clips Vendor of the Year

- William Rodriguez, Silvercrest CEOPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Great Clips Inc., the world's largest salon brand, recently honored Silvercrest Advertising as its 2023 Vendor of the Year. Silvercrest's Founder, William Rodriguez, was presented the clipper-shaped crystal trophy by Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Great Clips at a recent company event.Upon receiving the honor, Rodriguez stated,“I'm thrilled, proud, honored - all the things one would feel when your team is acknowledged for helping to further a legacy. I'm also deeply humbled because Silvercrest has been an integral part of numerous franchise organizations and we fully appreciate the fact that marketing is often considered a necessary evil by most - if not all - franchisees. Our company's reason for existing is to eliminate that evil from the marketing equation by providing a full-service suite of turnkey products and services.”Silvercrest's signature product, LMap (Local Marketing Automation Platform), is their proprietary software system that ensures a simple and seamless - yet strategic and sophisticated - process for franchisors to administer cohesive and compliant advertising, social media strategies, and in-store signage campaigns - and it gives franchisees an easy-to-use tool to implement marketing that's customized for each location.Addressing the reasons Silvercrest was selected, Hake stated,“As a 100% franchised business, we're laser-focused on providing helpful tools and valuable resources that will help our franchisees run successful businesses. Silvercrest's LMap tool allows us to support our franchisees with their marketing capabilities in a streamlined way.”Rodriguez added,“LMap is very user-friendly and can be accessed from any computer or mobile device, so it has given Great Clips franchisees the flexibility they need to stay on top of their local store marketing. They appreciate that it guides them step-by-step through everything from creating and managing digital marketing campaigns, to selecting households for direct mail, to designing and fulfilling in-store signage, and tons more.”About Silvercrest AdvertisingFounded in 2011 by William Rodriguez, Silvercrest Advertising is a technology-fueled and data-navigated media, marketing, and manufacturing firm that encompasses an all-inclusive suite of products and services that enables their team of experts to seamlessly plan and implement the full spectrum of strategic marketing tactics for clients. In addition to traditional media planning and buying, data analysis and aggregation, event marketing, and corporate communications, Silvercrest's unique combination of offerings also includes: LMap - a powerful proprietary software platform that automates and methodizes local store marketing activities, Silvercrest Sync - leading-edge tools that maximize customer data insight and predictability, and Silvercrest Ink - for full-service in-house printing and promotional product customization. For more, go to .

