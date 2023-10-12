Bosch Selects Matsdirect For Supplying Professional Mats For Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrance Matting Systems

Bosch partners with ISO 9001-certified MatsDirect UK for event mats, emphasizing quality and brand visibility. MatsDirect CEO commits to excellence.

- Chris BleakleyUNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, has entrusted MatsDirect UK Limited , an ISO 9001 approved company, to supply professional mats for their promotional events.This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to quality and professionalism in all aspects of their business operations.High-Quality Mat Solutions:MatsDirect is renowned for their premium mat solutions, including entrance matting systems, logo entrance mats, electrical safety matting, and barrier entrance mats. Their products not only meet but exceed industry standards, offering clients aesthetic appeal combined with exceptional durability and performance.Commitment to Excellence:The collaboration with Bosch serves to illustrate MatsDirect's continuous pursuit of excellence and its commitment to providing the highest quality products and services. Bosch's choice in MatsDirect highlights the latter's reputation for quality and reliability in the professional matting industry."Bosch's decision to partner with us is a testament to the quality and professionalism we strive to maintain," said Chris, CEO of MatsDirect. "We are elated to be working with such a reputed brand, and we endeavour to uphold our high standards of product and service delivery."Enhancing Brand Visibility:MatsDirect's logo entrance mats will not only serve as a functional component for Bosch's promotions but will also play a pivotal role in enhancing the brand visibility of Bosch, providing an immediate impact and a lasting impression. The utilisation of professional, high-quality mats reinforces Bosch's brand integrity and commitment to quality.Comprehensive Matting Solutions :MatsDirect offers a comprehensive range of matting solutions tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of its diverse clientele. From entrance matting systems designed to protect floor surfaces and reduce cleaning costs, to electrical safety matting ensuring workplace safety, MatsDirect provides solutions that are both practical and professional.About MatsDirect:MatsDirect UK Limited is an ISO 9001 approved company, known for its extensive range of high-quality matting solutions, including entrance matting systems, logo entrance mats, electrical safety matting, and barrier entrance mats. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and professionalism, MatsDirect continues to serve a growing roster of clients, delivering products that meet and exceed industry standards.About Bosch:Bosch is a world-renowned brand and a leading supplier of technology and services, offering innovative solutions in mobility, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology.

Mr Christopher Bleakley

Matsdirect UK limited

