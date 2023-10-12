Sigma Protective Services Equips Patrol Division With Cutting-Edge Camera Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NE, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sigma Protective Services, a leading private security services provider in Omaha, NE, announced today that its Vehicle Patrol Division will deploy Pro-Vision body cameras and in-vehicle camera systems in all patrol vehicles. The new technology will increase transparency, accountability, and safety for Sigma's uniformed patrol personnel and clients."We are committed to investing in the latest security technologies and providing our clients with the highest quality services," said Alex Ghaznawi, CEO of Sigma Protective Services. "Integrating Pro-Vision camera systems into our Vehicle Patrol Division will give our clients enhanced visibility into our operations and give our patrol units important tools for managing critical incidents."The Pro-Vision body cameras will be worn by all uniformed patrol personnel in Sigma's Vehicle Patrol Division, providing a first-person perspective of all patrol personnel interactions and critical incidents during patrol operations on client property. Each patrol vehicle will also be equipped with a multi-angle Pro-Vision in-vehicle camera system to capture activity inside and outside the vehicle, providing another layer of security during patrol operations.The cameras upload all footage to Pro-Vision's cloud-based digital evidence management system, allowing authorized personnel to review, share with respective clients, and manage critical video evidence. The camera systems provide high-definition video, audio, and night vision technology, and are managed safely and securely."Our clients expect the highest level of service and security for their properties, employees, and customers," said Alex Ghaznawi, CEO of Sigma Protective Services. "Equipping our Vehicle Patrol Division with cameras raises the bar for private security in Omaha, NE by increasing visibility and accountability during patrols.”Sigma Protective Services through its Vehicle Patrol Division has evolved into a well-equipped force, with the company's main goal being to ensure the safety and security of residents, visitors, employees, and facilities of each client and their respective business or property. Patrol personnel work tirelessly to foster strong client-based community relationships, emphasizing proactive crime prevention and deterrent strategies."We have worked hard to build strong relationships with our clients and we couldn't be more excited to bring such innovative camera technology to our Vehicle Patrol Division as we continue to foster those relationships while setting the standard for private security in Omaha, NE and across the nation," said Alex Ghaznawi, CEO of Sigma Protective Services "This will provide our patrol personnel with a powerful tool for enhancing transparency, managing critical events, and sharing key information with clients.The deployment of cameras is the latest in a series of technology and training investments Sigma Protective Services has made to enhance security services for clients. Sigma also utilizes computer data terminals equipped with computer-aided dispatch software to optimize patrol routing and response times."We believe security should be proactive, not reactive," said Alex Ghaznawi, CEO of Sigma Protective Services. "Technology like body cameras, in-vehicle cameras, and computer data terminals with dispatch software allow us to take a proactive approach to security that benefits both clients and our team.About Sigma Protective ServicesSigma Protective Services is at the forefront of the private security sector, offering unparalleled expertise in vehicle patrols through a dedicated Vehicle Patrol Division, which services clients located in Omaha, NE, and nearby areas. By combining proactive security measures with state-of-the-art technology, Sigma Protective Services is able to deliver real-world security solutions to clients.For more information, visit

