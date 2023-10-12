(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EGR SEMA Happy Hour Invite

Complimentary brews, exclusive rides, and thrilling EGR innovations!

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EGR USA Happy Hour Event Unveiled at the SEMA Show 2023 - FREE Refreshements and Product Giveaways!Complimentary brews, exclusive rides, and thrilling EGR innovations!The excitement at SEMA Show 2023 has reached new heights thanks to the unveiling of an invigorating Happy Hour event generously sponsored by EGR USA. This occasion guarantees an afternoon filled with networking, relaxation, and revelry, all while providing an exclusive glimpse of the latest EGR product offerings.As the foremost global trade event for automotive specialty products, SEMA Show 2023 promises to enhance the overall experience with this outstanding Happy Hour. In addition, the event will feature exciting product giveaways throughout the afternoon, showcasing exceptional products from a variety of renowned companies, such as:Nanuk Protective CasesTofosi OpticsAnd moreSEMA 2023 will mark the highly anticipated North American debut of the groundbreaking accessories for the Ineos Grenadier. This extraordinary vehicle has been meticulously designed for unparalleled 4X4 capabilities, with every aspect purpose-built from the ground up. Featuring best-in-class engine performance, a robust ladder-frame chassis, permanent four-wheel drive, three locking differentials, and solid beam axles, the Grenadier represents a fusion of the finest traditions from the past and cutting-edge collaboration with premier suppliers. This true utilitarian 4X4 is tailor-made for the challenges of the 21st century, embodying qualities of durability, capability, reliability, and a remarkable ability to cover long distances. The inclusion of premium accessories will significantly enhance the Grenadier's capabilities.You won't want to miss this exceptional showcase in the EGR Booth at the SEMA Show. It's a tribute to automotive excellence and innovation, and we're thrilled to share it with you. See you thereEvent Details:Date: Wednesday Nov. 1st, 2023Time: 4-6pmLocation: EGR USA Booth# 57103 West HallThis exclusive Happy Hour gathering will unfold at the refined SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, conveniently situated within the SEMA Show premises. It offers attendees a unique opportunity to unwind after a day of immersing themselves in the show's expansive exhibits and engaging seminars.For more information on EGR USA, visit or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA view this video.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USA503.206.1917

