ODI World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Chooses Process Over Results In The Mega Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jasprit Bumrah showcased an exceptional performance in the World Cup on a batting-friendly pitch, but he remains unfazed by the outcome. He emphasizes the importance of his bowling process. While his new-ball partner struggled, Bumrah's exceptional figures of four for 39 in 10 overs played a pivotal role in India's victory over Afghanistan. Despite the positive results, Bumrah's primary focus is on the methods he employs to excel in different conditions.

He stressed the need to adapt to changing conditions in the format and select lengths accordingly. Bumrah recently returned from an injury-induced absence, displaying impressive form since his comeback. He also mentioned his preference for the longer format of the game, highlighting his admiration for Test cricket.

In contrast to the joy of victory, Bumrah finds happiness in simple pleasures, like reuniting with his mother and playing in front of a massive crowd in his hometown of Ahmedabad. With the World Cup giving ODI cricket a renewed boost, Bumrah remains a staunch supporter of the format's enduring appeal.

