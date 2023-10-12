Heartbreaking Family Tragedy In Bengaluru: Father Murders Daughter Over Intercaste Relationship

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic case of honour killing took place in Bidalur village, Bengaluru rural district. A father, unhappy about his daughter's relationship with a man from a different caste, killed her by slitting her throat. The accused, Manjunath (45), ended the life of his 20-year-old daughter, Kavana, due to her involvement with someone from a different caste.
The murder occurred during a dispute between the father and daughter. Kavana, who belonged to the Nayaka caste, was in love with a man from the Scheduled Caste, residing in Yaliyur village in Devanahalli taluk. Despite Manjunath's repeated warnings against this relationship, Kavana continued her romance.
Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy
Manjunath, who ran a chicken shop in Bidalur village, had advised his daughter against getting involved with someone from a different caste. Moreover, another daughter of Manjunath was also in a romantic relationship, which led to police involvement earlier. Following negotiations at the police station, his other daughter, who was under 18, was taken to a women's shelter. This situation led to tensions within the family, and Kavana, trying to mediate, became the tragic victim.
ASP Purushottam from Viswanathpur police station conducted an investigation and has registered a case.
MENAFN12102023007385015968ID1107233096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.