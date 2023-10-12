Heartbreaking Family Tragedy In Bengaluru: Father Murders Daughter Over Intercaste Relationship

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic case of honour killing took place in Bidalur village, Bengaluru rural district. A father, unhappy about his daughter's relationship with a man from a different caste, killed her by slitting her throat. The accused, Manjunath (45), ended the life of his 20-year-old daughter, Kavana, due to her involvement with someone from a different caste.

The murder occurred during a dispute between the father and daughter. Kavana, who belonged to the Nayaka caste, was in love with a man from the Scheduled Caste, residing in Yaliyur village in Devanahalli taluk. Despite Manjunath's repeated warnings against this relationship, Kavana continued her romance.

Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy

Manjunath, who ran a chicken shop in Bidalur village, had advised his daughter against getting involved with someone from a different caste. Moreover, another daughter of Manjunath was also in a romantic relationship, which led to police involvement earlier. Following negotiations at the police station, his other daughter, who was under 18, was taken to a women's shelter. This situation led to tensions within the family, and Kavana, trying to mediate, became the tragic victim.

ASP Purushottam from Viswanathpur police station conducted an investigation and has registered a case.