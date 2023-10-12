Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Photo With Drips From Hospital Goes VIRAL; Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she is in hospital and getting medical help amid her battle with Myositis. A photo of her from the hospital has now gone viral. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo. In the picture, she was resting in a hospital bed with drips attached to her hand. She shared details about the benefits she is getting from the medication.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra turns 39: Actor rings his birthday in Goa, GF Tejasswi Prakash looks SEXY in white dress

The actress has been on a break from acting work for a few months. Samantha has been spending time travelling and focusing on her health. During the acting break, she was relaxing at Coimbatore in a meditation retreat. She then travelled to Bali with her friend before going to the US.

Samantha opened up about her battle with Myositis last year. She shared a photo from the hospital and revealed that she had been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. She has been seeking treatment since.

Besides her health, Samantha has been in the news for her equation with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya sparked rumours of a possible patch-up when he shared a picture with Hash, a French Bulldog he and Samantha welcomed when they were still married. The photo had fans believing that the actors had patched up.

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seemingly shut down rumours of patch up with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha shared photos from her trip to Dubai. Through the pictures, she revealed that she had removed a tattoo of his name.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had inked the nickname of Chaitanya, Chay, on her rib when they were still together. Samantha also had two more tattoos inked on her dedicated to Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country