Kuruvipappa: Veteran Malayalam Actor Vineeth Starrer To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam veteran actor Vineeth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Kuruvipappa. The movie is set to hit theatres in the second week of November.

The movie is directed by Joshy John. The film casts Lal Jose, Kailash, and Shelly Kishore in the lead roles. The fans have high expectations for Kuruvipappa.

Tanha Fathima, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sajid Yahiya, Johny Antony, Kichu Tellus, and Prasanna Master are also playing crucial roles in the film.

The movie is produced under the banner of Zero Plus Entertainment. The shooting of the film started this February. The screenplay for the movie is written by Bismit Nilambur and Jasmine Jas. The music is composed by Pradeep Tom and Yunis Yo.