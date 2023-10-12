Kuruvipappa: Veteran Malayalam Actor Vineeth Starrer To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam veteran actor Vineeth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Kuruvipappa. The movie is set to hit theatres in the second week of November.
The movie is directed by Joshy John. The film casts Lal Jose, Kailash, and Shelly Kishore in the lead roles. The fans have high expectations for Kuruvipappa.
Tanha Fathima, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sajid Yahiya, Johny Antony, Kichu Tellus, and Prasanna Master are also playing crucial roles in the film.
The movie is produced under the banner of Zero Plus Entertainment. The shooting of the film started this February. The screenplay for the movie is written by Bismit Nilambur and Jasmine Jas. The music is composed by Pradeep Tom and Yunis Yo.
MENAFN12102023007385015968ID1107233084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.