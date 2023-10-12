Banana to Honey: 7 homemade facemasks for ultimate hydration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hydrating facemasks can be excellent way to rejuvenate your skin. Here are 7 masks that you can make with ingredients available in your home.

Banana is packed with vitamins while honey is a natural humectant. Apply a mixture of mashed banana and one table spoon honey. Leave it for 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

Papaya has exfoliating properties for the skin. Apply a mixture of mashed papaya and 1 tablespoon honey. Leave it for 15 minutes then rinse off with cold water for hydrated skin.

Yogurt soothes the skin while oatmeal removes dead skin. Apply a mixture of 2 tablespoon yogurt and 1 tablespoon ground oatmeal. Leave it for 15 minutes then rinse with warm water.

Tumeric has anti inflammatory properties. Apply a mixture of 2 tablespoon yogurt and a pinch of tumeric. Leave it for 15 minutes. Then rinse it with warm water for a hydrated skin.

Aloe vera soothes irritated skin while cucumber has high water content. Apply a mixture of blended cucumber and two spoons of aloe vera gel. Leave for 15 minutes, then rinse.

Coconut oil is a moisturizer while brown sugar exfoliates. Massage your face with a mixture of 1 tablespoon coconut oil and 2 tablespoon brown sugar. Then rinse it with warm water.

Avocado has essential vitamins. Apply a mixture of mashed avocado and two spoons of honey. Leave it for 15 minutes than rinse with warm water for a soft hydrated skin.