Banana to Honey: 7 homemade facemasks for ultimate hydration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hydrating facemasks can be excellent way to rejuvenate your skin. Here are 7 masks that you can make with ingredients available in your home.
Hydrating facemasks can be excellent way to rejuvenate your skin. Here are 7 masks that you can make with ingredients available in your home.
Banana is packed with vitamins while honey is a natural humectant. Apply a mixture of mashed banana and one table spoon honey. Leave it for 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water.
Papaya has exfoliating properties for the skin. Apply a mixture of mashed papaya and 1 tablespoon honey. Leave it for 15 minutes then rinse off with cold water for hydrated skin.
Yogurt soothes the skin while oatmeal removes dead skin. Apply a mixture of 2 tablespoon yogurt and 1 tablespoon ground oatmeal. Leave it for 15 minutes then rinse with warm water.
Tumeric has anti inflammatory properties. Apply a mixture of 2 tablespoon yogurt and a pinch of tumeric. Leave it for 15 minutes. Then rinse it with warm water for a hydrated skin.
Aloe vera soothes irritated skin while cucumber has high water content. Apply a mixture of blended cucumber and two spoons of aloe vera gel. Leave for 15 minutes, then rinse.
Coconut oil is a moisturizer while brown sugar exfoliates. Massage your face with a mixture of 1 tablespoon coconut oil and 2 tablespoon brown sugar. Then rinse it with warm water.
Avocado has essential vitamins. Apply a mixture of mashed avocado and two spoons of honey. Leave it for 15 minutes than rinse with warm water for a soft hydrated skin.
MENAFN12102023007385015968ID1107233080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.