When Kannur Squad Star Mammootty Revealed Remuneration For His 1993 Film 'Jackpot'; Read

It is a known fact that Malayalam megastar Mammootty earns whopping remuneration for his films. Fans will not be in the least bit surprised by Mammootty's present salary, despite the fact that he has not yet disclosed it. However, Mammootty has revealed the remuneration

from his 1993 film "Jackpot," and it is currently the topic of discussion on social media.

'Jackpot' is a 1993 film directed by Jomon starring Mammootty with Kannada actor R N Sudarshan playing the antagonist. The soundtrack was composed by Ilaiyaraaja, with lyrics written by Bichu Thirumala.

Mammootty made the revelation in an old interview when he was asked about the remuneration. He first said that the remuneration varies in various languages. When asked how much in Malayalam, the Big B star revealed that the remuneration he received for the 1993 film 'Jackpot' was Rs 4.25 lakh.

The Megastar was last seen in 'Kannur Squad' and it turned out to be a surprising hit film. It has already entered the Rs 50 crore club. The film is successfully running in more than 100 theatres outside Kerala too.

The movie is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of MammoottyKampany.

The real-life Kannur Squad, led by former Kannur SP Sreejith, served as inspiration for the movie. The film only concentrates on four police officers, as opposed to the nine members of the original squad, which is still in operation. The dialogue with actual police officers helped to carefully craft the script.

The film's squad members are portrayed by Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad