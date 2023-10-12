ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, And Pitch Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Zealand is sitting at the top of the points table courtesy of their spectacular start in this ODI World Cup 2023. The Kiwis have been victorious in their two matches against England and Afghanistan respectively. Their healthy net run rate has maintained their position at the top.

While Bangladesh on the other hand has found it hard so far in the multi-nation tournament. The Bangla Tigers have only managed to win against Afghanistan which is likely to stay that way. Even in Asia Cup, their only win came against Afghanistan apart from a win against the second-string Indian side.

However, the spin truck at the Cheapauk Stadium could open up an important possibility for Bangladesh given the quality of spinners they have. Even the New Zealand cricket team is stacked with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Probable XI

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan ©, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Team News

New Zealand has the good news of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee being available after recovery from injuries. However, they also have a dilemma as Rachin Ravindra and other batters have performed well. An in-form batsman will need to make the way. While Bangladesh is stacked with quality spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Mehdi Hasan, and Mehdy Hasan Miraz.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway

Batters – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Will Young, Kane Williamson ©

All-rounders – Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mehedy Hasan Miraz (VC), Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The Chennai pitch behaved in favor of spinners in the last game of India vs Australia last week. A similar outcome is expected as the pitch will remain dry which will cause the ball to spin from the moment it loses its shine.

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Report

Extreme Heat warning is given for the weather conditions in Chennai on Friday. The maximum temperature is set to climb to 32°C. Players in the last game already experienced challenging conditions and the same is expected on Friday.